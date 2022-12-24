Celtic 4-1 St Johnstone: What did the manager say?

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "Our role is to try and keep improving our players and point out areas we can be better and today we just looked a lot hungrier in those areas with a real intent and purpose to score goals and put pressure on the opposition and we got the rewards for it.

"Never at any stage have I felt like complacency is creeping in or they feel like they don't need to do more, they are almost demanding it from us, that we continually push them to be better."