Ethan Ampadu needed no persuading to join Leeds United as he finally made his exit from Chelsea.

The Wales international has been treading water at Stamford Bridge and is looking forward to finally having a permanent home.

"The history of this club does not have to be sold," he said. "Everyone knows how big a club Leeds United is. Obviously, we are now in the position we are - but we all want more.

"As soon as I got off the phone call [with Daniel Farke], I knew what I wanted. He really impressed me. He told me what he liked about me and where he thinks I can improve as a player."

Ampadu is also excited about teaming up again with Tyler Adams, whom he played alongside at RB Leipzig.

"Tyler and I got on well," he said. "When the interest was there, I gave him a message and we spoke a little bit.

"He couldn't speak highly enough about the club. I am very excited this has happened and for the project ahead."