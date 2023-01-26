Accrington v Leeds: Pick of the stats
This will be the first competitive meeting between Accrington Stanley and Leeds United since August 2014, when the sides met in a first round League Cup clash at Elland Road, with the Whites winning 2-1.
Leeds United eliminated Championship side Cardiff in the FA Cup third round after a replay, having lost their previous three ties against sides from a lower division. The Whites haven’t knocked out two sides from a lower division in an FA Cup campaign since 2002-03 (three teams).
Leeds have had three different players (Willy Gnonto, Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo) score twice in the FA Cup this season, the first time three players have scored 2+ goals for the Whites in an FA Cup campaign since 2009-10 (Jermaine Beckford, Luciano Becchio and Mike Grella) and first time as a top-flight side since 1978-79 (four players: Carl Harris, Frank Gray, Eddie Gray and Arthur Graham).