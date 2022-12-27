Frank Lampard has urged Everton fans to stick with his side, despite a miserable return to Premier League action after the World Cup break.

The Toffees were booed off at full-time after losing to Wolves in what was a sixth defeat in eight matches.

"I think the lads had all the right intentions so, for that, I'd love the crowd to stick with them," said Lampard.

"We saw what a positive it [Goodison Park] can be last year so let's not come away from that.

"I'm in the dressing room with them and I know they want to do the right thing. I'm not asking the players to play 100 passes in our own final third, but to be a bit braver on the ball.

"Good players want to play so I'd like that to get some backing as the reality is we haven't got Dominic [Calvert-Lewin] for the direct option.

"We have to take it on the chin. We are trying to improve off the back of where we last year and it will be baby steps."