Dale O'Donnell, Stretty News, external

Where will you finish? Hopefully second. United will improve and the pressure will get to Arsenal.

Young talent to break through? Kobbie Mainoo is an exciting prospect. He suffered an unfortunate injury during pre-season but the 18-year-old midfielder showed why Erik ten Hag was keen to give him minutes in those friendlies with his ability to break up play and get the ball forward.

Who needs to move on? The writing has been on the wall for Harry Maguire. From losing his place in the team to being removed of his captaincy duties, he needs to move if he has any hope of salvaging his England career.

Happy with your manager? Erik ten Hag did a fantastic job in his first season, but expectations are greater this time around. He has dealt tremendously with a number of difficult situations and fans can see he is assembling a better squad than years gone-by. It is too early to say, but I think he is the man to bring the Premier League title back to Old Trafford.

Who will be your best signing? Andre Onana because he will drastically change the way Ten Hag’s side plays. This may increase heart rates at Old Trafford.

What are you most looking forward to? Improved away form.

Any other business? United may make two or three more signings depending on sales. Sofyan Amrabat has been touted as a potential deputy to Casemiro, a back-up keeper is needed, and a centre-back to replace Maguire.

