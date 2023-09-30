Tottenham 2-1 Liverpool: What Klopp said

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, speaking to Sky Sports: "I was never more proud of the team than today. I never saw a game like this with the most unfair circumstances, crazy decisions.

"We scored an own goal, that is really tough to take but I am really proud. The first red card, Curtis steps on the ball and goes over. Not a bad tackle.

"It looks different in slow motion. He steps full throttle on the ball and goes over the ball. That is unlucky.

"[For Diogo Jota] first yellow was not a yellow. Then he gets a second and to defend with eight outfield players is tricky.

"You want to build something you need players with mentality and I saw them today, they fought. Pretty special tonight."

On Joel Matip's own goal: "It looks a bit like destiny or someone had to put the foot there. Joel defended outstandingly well today. He put the foot out and it goes in the goal.

"There are worse things in life. That is how it is."

On Liverpool having a goal ruled out for offside: "The offside goal. That is not offside when you see it, they drew their lines wrong.

"The ball is between Mo's legs, they drew the line wrong and didn't judge the moment when Mo passed the ball right.

"It is so tough to deal with it."