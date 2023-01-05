Rodgers on injuries, transfers and the FA Cup
- Published
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Leicester's FA Cup third round game against Gillingham.
Here are the key lines from the Foxes boss:
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Boubakary Soumare are both "highly unlikely" to feature.
James Maddison will hopefully be back "sooner rather than later", but it won't be this week.
Patson Daka's injury is "not as bad as it seemed" and he could be available, while Dennis Praet is "coming along very well".
On January transfers, Rodgers said: "We’re working very hard behind the scenes to get the type of players we want to get in."
On the FA Cup, he said: "We want to go as far as we can. We want to win every cup competition."