Crystal Palace have progressed from five of their seven FA Cup ties against Southampton, most recently a 2-1 away win en route to the final in January 2016.

Southampton's only win in their last six FA Cup games against Palace was in the 1976 semi-final.

Crystal Palace have lost three of their last five FA Cup third round matches, though they did beat Millwall 2-1 last season and eventually reach the semi-final.