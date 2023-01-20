Chelsea have had a £55m bid for 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo rejected by Brighton. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Arsenal have to register prospective new signing Leandro Trossard from the Seagulls by 12:00 GMT on Friday in order for the 28-year-old Belgium forward to be eligible to play Manchester United in their next game on Sunday. (Mirror), external

