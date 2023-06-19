Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun scored his first senior international goal for the United States last night as they beat Canada to win the CONCACAF Nations League tournament.

Balogun switched allegiances to play for the USA after previously representing England at Under-21 level.

The 21-year-old was born in New York but moved to England with his parents when he was two.

His future is sure to be the subject of intense debate this summer.

Whilst Balogun has not been selected for the Gold Cup tournament, when USA will have a largely home-based squad, he is likely to be back next month when Arsenal have a pre-season tour that includes matches against MLS All-Stars and Manchester United.