Kilmarnock v St Mirren: Pick of the stats
- Published
Kilmarnock’s Derek McInnes has only lost one of his 26 top-flight meetings with St. Mirren as a manager (W11 D14), a 0-1 defeat with Aberdeen in August 2019.
Kilmarnock are unbeaten in their last eight home games against St. Mirren in the top-flight of Scottish football (W6 D2), last losing in May 2013 under Kenny Shiels (1-3).
St Mirren have only lost one of their last six Scottish Premiership meetings with Kilmarnock (W2 D3), a 0-1 defeat in September 2020.
For a fifth consecutive season, St. Mirren’s first Scottish Premiership match of a calendar year has come away from home; they won just one of those last four (D1 L2), although that was last year at Dundee United (2-1).