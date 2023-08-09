As the start of the new season fast approaches, we asked you to have your say on where Liverpool will finish and why.

Here are a selection of your comments:

Thomas: First place. No one expects us there, but with Szoboszlai and Mac Allister we can create more and score more. It would be nice to sign another defender because we know that some of ours are prone to injury, but I think that this is our year.

Josh: I think eighth-12th. Liverpool will really struggle in the first half of the season. The midfield will take too long to gel, Salah and Nunez will get in each others way for goals and Jota, Diaz and Thiago will all struggle for injuries. Defensively we are very poor. Only solid player is Allison. Rough season ahead.

John: As a lifelong Liverpool fan I would be saying first of course, but with the lack of midfield cover and the defensive frailties I can't see us qualifying for the Champions League again. Yes, we are going to score goals but we are also going to concede more.

Dom: A pessimistic fifth or sixth. Possibly fourth, but reliant on other sides being inconsistent. Team is weaker than last year - great attackers but no plan for defence and no midfield back-up. A mixed season ahead I fear.

Gerry: Anywhere outside the top six is unthinkable, but given the lack of succession planning and very limited new blood at the club, top four and a Champions League spot in 2024-25 is far from guaranteed.

John: Given the new midfielders, I fully expect a return to brutal counter-attacking play. Anticipating exciting goal-laden games with Liverpool winning most of them. Not sure there's enough to win the league, but top four and a Europa League is definitely on the cards.