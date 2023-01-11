New signing Joao Felix was described as a “quality player who gives everybody a lift”.

Potter is unaware as to whether Felix will be registered in time to face Fulham, adding: “From a physical perspective he can go in. There is always an unknown in going from one country to another and there is an adaptation period, but that differs from player to player. His attributes are he can take the ball in tight spaces, make a difference in the final third, make passes. He complements what we have.”

Asked why Felix may succeed as a central striker when several have struggled at Chelsea, Potter said: "My thoughts are you have to fix the team, it’s not one person to solve your problems. You have to fix the team, attack better, create more chances and whoever is playing there can score and the team can win."

Potter did not rule out further signings but stated they must be the "right" player, while adding he is "happy" with the business done so far.

On facing criticism because of Chelsea's poor run of recent form, Potter said he expects pressure at a club of such magnitude and that his regular discussions with the club's owners have offered him support.

Asked how he deals with it he added: "You have to understand that it’s part of the job. You only have to look at some of my colleagues in a similar position – Pep Guardiola was criticised heavily in his first season. Mikel Arteta endured a period of criticism. Jurgen Klopp in the first few years would have got criticism as well. These guys are fantastic. Football is emotional. When you lose you feel the pain, the suffering, the discomfort. Sometimes it’s hard to understand why and it's easier to blame somebody."

Potter added he knows he has not "been perfect" and that he focuses on remembering he is "capable", adding: "Two months ago I was considered a top coach. But at the same time I acknowledge the results we have had have not been good enough for us."