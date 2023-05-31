Tottenham and Newcastle are battling for both Leicester midfielder James Maddison, 26, and winger Harvey Barnes, 25, with both English internationals valued around £40million. (Sun, external)

Tottenham intend to take up an option to turn 23-year-old Sweden winger Dejan Kulusevski's loan into a permanent switch from Juventus. (Standard, external)

Tottenham Hotspur managerial target Luis Enrique is in talks with Serie A champions Napoli, however, the former Spain and Barcelona manager is keen to join a Premier League side. (Guardian, external)

