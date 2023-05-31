Transfer gossip: Spurs to battle Newcastle for Maddison and Barnes

Gossip Graphic

Tottenham and Newcastle are battling for both Leicester midfielder James Maddison, 26, and winger Harvey Barnes, 25, with both English internationals valued around £40million. (Sun)

Tottenham intend to take up an option to turn 23-year-old Sweden winger Dejan Kulusevski's loan into a permanent switch from Juventus. (Standard)

Tottenham Hotspur managerial target Luis Enrique is in talks with Serie A champions Napoli, however, the former Spain and Barcelona manager is keen to join a Premier League side. (Guardian)

