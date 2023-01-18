Harvey Elliott's superb long-range strike against Wolves sent Liverpool into the FA Cup fourth round and set up a tie at fellow Premier League side Brighton on Sunday, 29 January.

Reflecting on his winning goal, the 19-year-old midfielder told BBC Radio Merseyside:, external "It opened up nicely and there weren't many options on apart from James Milner out on the right. It felt like it was my chance to shoot; it felt like the best option and I'm just happy it came off."

After Elliott's early goal, the Reds held on for victory at Molineux - their first win of 2023 at the fourth attempt.

"It is massive," he added. "We need to take it into each and every game and our fans are a massive help in that. They've been with us through the whole season, through the highs and the lows. For us, it's about putting it right for them.

"It's been a tough season so far, but hopefully this can lead to an increase in our performances."

Did you know?

Elliott's opener was Liverpool's first FA Cup goal from outside the box since Curtis Jones' strike against Everton in January 2020 - with 24 scored from inside the box coming in between.

