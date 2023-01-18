'The best Liverpool performance for a long time'

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique saw signs of encouragement from the Reds on Tuesday and believes boss Jurgen Klopp is learning not to be too loyal to his players.

Harvey Elliott scored an outstanding goal as a much-changed Liverpool team edged past Wolverhampton Wanderers in their FA Cup third-round replay at Molineux.

"They looked really good, especially in the first half," Enrique told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "That was outstanding - the best I have seen from Liverpool for a long time.

"The only mistake Klopp has sometimes made at his time at Liverpool is to defer to players who have been so good for him. He's been too loyal.

"I think he has learned his lesson, though, and will see how it goes until the end of the season."