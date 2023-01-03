Chelsea are in negotiations over the structure of a club-record deal to sign 21-year-old Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica. (Evening Standard), external

France centre-back Benoit Badiashile, 21, is in London to undergo a medical after the Blues agreed a deal worth 38m euros (£33.6m) with Monaco. (Football London), external

Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United have been approached about signing Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23, on loan but Atletico Madrid are seeking a 15m euro loan fee (£13.3m), plus 6m euros (£5.3m) to cover his wages. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Finally, France midfielder N'Golo Kante has had interest from Barcelona and Al Nassr but the 31-year-old could now sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge. (Fabrizio Romano, via CaughtOffside), external

