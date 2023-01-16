Jurgen Klopp says it is his responsibility to make the team perform and that bringing in new players won't fix all of Liverpool's problems.

Speaking before the Reds' FA Cup third-round replay against Wolves, Klopp was asked about potential incomings and whether he still has confidence in his current squad.

He said: "We look outside as well. It’s not that we are stubborn and think that’s where we will go with these boys until 2050.

"It’s all about what you can do and what you want to do as well. It’s each year the same. If the solutions for us would be out there, available and doable, of course we would bring in players to help but we have an existing squad as well.

"We are underperforming definitely, I know that. But I cannot sit here all the time and blame everybody else, the players and stuff like this. It’s my responsibility that they perform and that is my first concern, that is my first job to do.

"We have limited options but we have players with a contract here, they are just not available. If they were all in it would be a different situation, but they are not.

"Yes, we have to strengthen, but is this the right moment to do it? I can’t see it because of the situation we are in."

Klopp is confident his side can turn things around and said: "When things don’t go well the players look different, the view on us is different. It’s completely normal but these are football problems and you solve them with football.

"We are very clear with ourselves, we don't hide. We have to admit too often this season we haven't played to our potential. That's where we want to go again. We don't want to turn time back, but we have to start again."