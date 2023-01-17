Hope in short supply at Easter Road

Matty Fairnie, Longbangers podcast, external

Kevin Nisbet’s late equaliser, whilst welcome, was met with a much more muted response from the Hibs support than the late levellers against Rangers and Hearts earlier in the season.

The subdued celebrations reflected the fans’ feelings towards what had been another dismal display from the Hibees and was indicative of a growing frustration at Easter Road.

With Chris Cadden injured, Lee Johnson was forced to make changes to his starting eleven again. However, his decision to move midfielder Josh Campbell to right back, while pushing Ryan Porteous – arguably Hibs’ best defender – into midfield again, raised more than a few eyebrows.

With Will Fish partnering Rocky Bushiri in the centre of defence, all the talk before the game centred around concerns about the impact these changes would have on a newly-formed defence.

The concerns were justified, as Hibs started the game horribly, as ex-Hibee Glenn Middleton opened the scoring following some calamitous defending.

Johnson reacted to the poor start by shifting Porteous back to the centre of defence, and the change paid off immediately, as on-form Nisbet struck the first of his two equalisers. Hibs scarcely deserved to be level, and by half time United had restored their advantage.

Hibs huffed and puffed throughout the second half, and Johnson’s ‘Hail Mary’ tactic of throwing as many forwards onto the pitch as possible eventually paid off with Nisbet’s late leveller.

The boos rang out at full time, though, as the support showed their dissatisfaction with the performance.

With the club focusing on moving players out this January – hot prospects Nohan Kenneh and Elias Melkersen have both gone on loans – there is very little to give Hibs fans hope that we’ll see an improved performance in a crucial Scottish Cup tie against Hearts on Sunday.