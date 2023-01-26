Jeggo sounded out Boyle for advice on Hibs move

James Jeggo says he jumped at the chance to join Hibs after fellow Socceroo Martin Boyle gave the club a ringing endoresement.

The Australia team-mates became club colleagues last week when Jeggo joined Hibs on an 18-month deal and was thrown straight in for his debut in the Scottish Cup derby defeat to Hearts.

“I spoke to Boyle, we swapped messages a few days out,” Jeggo, 30, told Hibs TV.

“It was good to have that person to touch base with and ask a few questions.

“I also spoke to Jackson Irvine who I know and Millsy [Mark Milligan]. There’s been a few Aussies come through here.

“They were all positive and that helped the move happen.

“Scottish football is already massive in Australia and with all the players over here at the moment there’s a real thirst for it so I know a lot about the league and the teams.”

Jeggo hopes the move can reignite his international career after missing out on a place in Australia’s squad for the recent World Cup.

“For any player, playing for your national team is top of the pile and always in the back of your mind,” he added.

“Coming here gives me a real good platform to hopefully force my way back in.”