Hearts manager Robbie Neilson says there is no danger of his side taking their foot off the gas as they prepare to face Livingston on Sunday.

The Tynecastle side are currently nine games unbeaten in all competitions and Neilson says they up looking up and targeting Rangers, rather than worrying about who is behind them in the table.

“The players are in a good place, but it’s all about the next game," Neilson said. "There will be no complacency.

“The league’s extremely tight, outside Celtic and Rangers, the teams are all really close.

“It’s about looking up, looking forward. We’re sitting in third - if we aim up, then we don’t need to worry what’s behind us. It’ll be difficult, Rangers and Celtic have a financial advantage, but we’ve got to aim for that.

"It’s always a tough game to play [at Livingston]. They’re well organised and make it extremely difficult for you to break them down so it’s a tough one for us.”