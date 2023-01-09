Nottingham Forest chief executive Dane Murphy has stepped down with immediate effect.

The club say his departure is "by mutual consent… in order to pursue other opportunities".

Murphy has been at the City Ground since July 2021 when he arrived from Barnsley and oversaw Forest’s promotion to the Premier League.

In an emotional personal statement, Murphy wrote: "It is much easier to give thanks and recognise those who made my time at Forest so special.

"Nottingham is a community of people who put the work in before the talk. Who pour themselves into what matters most and commit to the genuine causes that allow them to progress. The unbridled passion for this football club, passed down through generations, reverberates throughout the sport. That passion is the true north that guides the players, the staff and all at the City Ground.

"I’ll miss the mist rolling in from the Trent. Forever and always. You Reds!”