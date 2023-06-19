The more things change, the more they stay the same...

In the statement announcing Brendan Rodgers' return, Celtic have also confirmed the new boss' coaching staff for next term.

It'll include assistant manager John Kennedy and first-team coach Gavin Strachan, who were both linked with a move to Spurs with Ange Postecoglou.

Stevie Woods, Harry Kewell and B team coaches Stephen McManus and Darren O’Dea will also remain at the club.

Rodgers singled out Kennedy in his returning statement, saying, “I wanted John to be with me as we move forward. He is a very talented coach, someone I know well and respect and he will be very important to myself and our players."