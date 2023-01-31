What do Fulham need to do on deadline day?

As the January transfer window enters its final day, we've been asking what business Fulham still need to do between now and 23:00 GMT.

Here are some of your views:

Charlie: Fulham need depth in centre midfield - the versatile Calum Chambers would be a welcome return as back-up for Palhinha in a deeper defensive role but they need at least two (one needs to be more balanced though). They also need a striker as back up for Mitro - there’s only Vinicius right now and frankly he’s not got Premier League quality.

Toby: The Fulham squad has a lot of talent in it at the moment, but I believe if we want to stay in the top part of the table we need more depth. Another CAM/CM could be very helpful with the likes of Sander Berge and Sasa Lukic being linked already, while I think another right-back is also necessary with Mbabu out of favour.

Dylan: Berge and Lukic as well as Cedric would be an incredible last 48 hours of the window. Reckon we may end up with two or three as Berge still has a couple of extra suitors. Can't complain with the way the season has gone so far so just need squad depth to ensure it doesn't go to pot now!

Pete: Fulham doing very nicely, only concern is what happens if Mitro is out but difficult to find a quality striker happy to play second fiddle. Michail Antonio would be great if he fancied a change.

Gus: I'd like us to get Lukic and Cedric, we also want Berge but he's too expensive.