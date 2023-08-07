Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Donny van de Beek is in talks with Real Sociedad about a move away from Old Trafford.

He is one of a number of fringe players United are keen to move on, to generate more funds for Ten Hag to add to his squad this summer.

Goalkeeper, Dean Henderson, could go back to Nottingham Forest where he spent last season on loan, but his situation is complicated by the thigh injury he suffered in January that has prevented him from playing any pre-season games.

Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly has been told he can find a new club and is not part of Ten Hag's plans.

Meanwhile, Fulham remain interested in Brazil midfielder Fred, but a firm offer is yet to materialise.