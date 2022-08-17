'Gallagher needs to be part of any Gordon deal'

Your views

With Chelsea continuing to push for the signing of Anthony Gordon, we asked you who you would have your eye on, if Everton could negotiate a swap into the deal.

Here are some of your comments:

Wayne: If they come back with a couple of possible loan-to-buy players, then I think we should sell. I might be in the minority here but Gordon is not worth £45m. This would put him in the top 100 valued transfers.

David: Conor Gallagher needs to be part of any deal for Gordon.

Si: I can see both sides. I’d like to keep him but £50m is ridiculous. Maybe sell but insist he is loaned straight back to us for this season?

David: Give us Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja and Callum Hudson-Odoi as a swap.

Steve: Cash plus Conor Gallagher, Michy Batshuayi/Armando Broja would be acceptable.