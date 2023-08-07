Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Boulaye Dia is just one of a huge number of strikers that Everton have been linked with. Indications are that the 26-year-old Senegal international has a 25 million euro buy-out clause at Salernitana.

His 16 goals and six assists from 33 matches in Serie A last season is clearly an impressive record. There’s believed to be interest from a number of other Italian clubs, including AC Milan and Fiorentina.

I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of Dia joining Everton, but a move to Goodison isn’t imminent.