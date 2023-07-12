T﻿ransfer news: Chelsea interested in Lyon youngster Cherki

Chelsea are preparing an offer for Lyon's 19-year-old French forward Rayan Cherki. (ESPN)

The Blues have delayed Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's return to training. Lukaku is aiming for a return to Inter Milan, fellow striker Aubameyang is wanted by clubs in Europe, and winger Ziyech is interesting clubs in the Saudi Pro League. (Mail)

Meanwhile, Arsenal have joined Chelsea and Tottenham in wanting Celta Vigo and Spain Under-21 midfielder Gabri Veiga. (Le10Sport - in French)

