Chelsea are preparing an offer for Lyon's 19-year-old French forward Rayan Cherki. (ESPN), external

The Blues have delayed Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's return to training. Lukaku is aiming for a return to Inter Milan, fellow striker Aubameyang is wanted by clubs in Europe, and winger Ziyech is interesting clubs in the Saudi Pro League. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, Arsenal have joined Chelsea and Tottenham in wanting Celta Vigo and Spain Under-21 midfielder Gabri Veiga. (Le10Sport - in French), external

