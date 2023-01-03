Alarming similarities with Hibs’ last relegation season

Matty Fairnie, Longbangers podcast, external

Hibs continued their alarming slump with a demoralising 3-0 defeat to rivals Hearts at Tynecastle. With Ryan Porteous suspended, there may have been an expectation that Johnson would have kept faith in the team that had beat Livingston 4-0 before the heavy defeat to Celtic. However, eyebrows were raised when Will Fish and Harry McKirdy were brought into the starting line-up.

That left Hibs with a central midfield of Joe Newell and Josh Campbell, and while both have proved to be key players on their day, so too have they shown that they can be swamped in games, and so it proved yesterday - Hibs didn't take a grip on the game until the damage had been done.

With both Fish and McKirdy substituted at half-time, Johnson only served to raise further questions about the logic in starting them in the first place.

The manager’s post-match comments, citing players who aren’t up to it, and mistakes with recruitment - which he has insisted he has had final say on - as reasons for Hibs’ current plight have alarming similarities with those made by Terry Butcher in Hibs’ last relegation season.

Johnson now faces a monumental task to either wheel and deal in the January window to turn the tide, or simply to keep his job - nine defeats in eleven games is a run very few managers can reasonably expect to survive, no matter what mitigation is served up.

For the bigger picture, Hibs should be looking at those in charge of recruitment and making immediate changes to improve the situation, otherwise the next manager will face exactly the same challenges. A Director of Football is one option, and many Hibs fans see this as the way to get the football side of the club back on track.