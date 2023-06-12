Kent joins Fenerbahce after leaving Rangers

Ryan Kent will be playing his football in Turkey next season.

The 26-year-old, who won the Premiership and Scottish Cup during his time in Scotland, ended his five-year stay at Rangers last month after his Ibrox contract expired.

That has allowed Fenerbahce to snap up the former Liverpool winger as a free agent.

"It's an honour to be joining," Kent says. "After speaking to the club, I'm aware of the vision and the targets for next season.

"I'm excited to start pre-season, meet my new team-mates and meet the fans."