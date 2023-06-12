Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Mission accomplished? Whether he has achieved all his ambitions at Aston Villa, only Christian Purslow himself can know. The club’s record during his five years’ service as CEO, however, is undeniable.

On his arrival they were embarking on a third successive season in the Championship. As he leaves, they are preparing for a first European campaign since 2010.

Perhaps they did not take quite the route to that destination that he had in mind. His admiration for Steven Gerrard while introducing him as Villa’s coach in November 2021 was obvious and entirely understandable, given their previous connection.

Nevertheless, the club did not hesitate when it became apparent last autumn that it was not working out, and the appointment of Unai Emery has, so far, been wildly successful.

If the reported arrival of the Spanish sporting director Monchi indicates a shift in the centre of gravity at the club, as some suggest, it does not detract from the achievements on Purslow’s watch.

It should also be remembered that the progress in that time extends much further than just the men’s team.

Aston Villa Women are a growing power in the Super League after a hugely impressive season, and the planning path has been cleared for a further upgrade to Villa Park, following development work at the club’s Bodymoor Heath training ground.