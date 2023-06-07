West Ham captain Declan Rice tells BT Sport: "[It means] absolutely everything. The lads have been so on it. We had a real belief. I’m not only happy for us and the manager, I’m happy for these fans and all the staff. So many of them people don’t know the work they put in. I’m just as happy for myself as I am them because they deserve it. I’m so, so happy."

"We got here two hours before and it was full. This is what it means to us. I absolutely love this club. They have made me one of their own. I can’t describe what I feel when I talk about West Ham fans."

On Jarrod Bowen's goal: "When he ran through on goal I said out loud ‘this is your time’. As soon as you see it his the back of the net you don’t know what to do. I’m still in shock now."

On being a Hammers legend like Bobby Moore and Billy Bonds: "To be in that conversation is crazy. I’ve given the last six years playing my heart out for this club. I would do anything to make this club win. We’ve not had it easy. To win this now is another level."

On David Moyes: "I want to say a big mention as well to the manager. There have been times this year he has been tested. There was a period when a lot of the fan base wanted him out. If you look at his time at the club, he has come in, saved us. Came back and saved us. He got us Europe two years in a row and is up there as west ham’s best ever manager now."

On his West Ham future: "There's a lot of speculation going on about my future. There is interest from other club that's out there but I have two years left at West Ham. I love this club, I love playing for this club. There hasn't been anything yet, my focus is playing for West Ham, enjoying tonight and seeing what happens."