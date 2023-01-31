As the January transfer window enters its final day, we've been asking what business Leicester still need to do between now and 23:00 GMT.

Here are some of your views:

Jamie: Need strength in depth, a centre-back, some creativity and a striker capable of 15-20 goals a season. Not asking for much!

Ash: Desperate for one or two centre-backs so getting Harry Souttar is a priority for me. Would love to get Jack Harrison from Leeds. A new striker wouldn't go amiss but considering we're likely to lose Tielemans in the summer, a central midfielder would be handy to bed in now.

Alex: To a certain degree, we have our hands tied until we can free up some wage space. Ideally, we'd want to move on the likes of Perez, Vestergaard and Soyuncu. After signing Kristiansen and Tete, a centre-back is a must. Alex Neil has claimed a deal is unlikely for Souttar, but I feel like something can be done there if the money is right.

Joe: Got to get a centre-back in, Evans is too injury prone and we need to sort that back four.