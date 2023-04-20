Hagi wanted by Spanish side - gossip

Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi has emerged as a target for Celta Vigo, according to reports in Spain. (Daily Record), external

Greek Super League club Aris are ready to sell Honduras winger Luis Palma, linked with Rangers, for a fee of around £4.4m. (SportDog via Daily Record), external

Aberdeen appealed against Graeme Shinnie's red card knowing they'd lose and only did it to "whip up a storm" before taking on Rangers at Pittodrie this weekend, says former Ibrox striker Kris Boyd. (Scottish Sun), external

Michael Beale would love to have the bulk of his recruitment done by the time Rangers enter the Champions League qualifiers at the start of August, admitting the current squad "needs help" if they are to return to the group stage for a second successive season. (Scotsman), external

