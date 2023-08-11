Newcastle CEO Darren Eales says the club's hierarchy are exploring the possibility of increasing capacity at St James' Park.

A successful season, which ended in Champions League qualification, has led to increased demands for tickets at the 52,000 seater stadium.

"We're in a great location - St James' Park, the cathedral on the hill," Eales said during a wide-ranging discussion on BBC Radio Newcastle.

"It's just amazing to have that location in the city.

"One of the things we have done is started that process of what they call a 'stadium feasibility study', and so that is to get in some experts to take a look with a blank sheet of paper to say what we could do to improve the stadium in terms of capacity.

"The important thing on this one - and I chuckle about it with our board and senior management team - is everyone's a sort of amateur architect. So everyone's got an idea on what you can do with St James' Park and what might be potential.

"I think the reality is we need some experts to come in with no preconceptions, look at it, and actually give us that feedback of 'you can do X and Y or actually you can't do Z because of rights or whatever it might be'.

"Our focus is to look at the possibilities, and then at that stage we'll be able to consult with the fans and say 'look, here's the potential of what we could do'."

