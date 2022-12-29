He accepts results this season have not been good enough: “We’ve recently been much more used to being in the top half of the table so we do not enjoy the position we are in. We recognise we have to win a few games to get out of it.”

Reports suggesting his job is in danger should the Hammers fail to beat Brentford are inaccurate: “I’ve got great support from David Sullivan so at the moment I would say that’s not correct. But I’m not daft. If you lose a few games, most managers will be under pressure.”

Nayef Aguerd will still be out but Gianluca Scamacca has a chance of playing: “Gianluca has done a bit of training so we will see. He is probably lacking a bit of match practice. Nayef is coming back from illness which we’re trying to get him over. I don’t believe he’s quite ready yet.”

On activity in the January transfer window: “We’ve said we’re probably not going to do much but that could change. There will be no chance Declan Rice leaves in this window.”