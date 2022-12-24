St Mirren 3-1 Aberdeen: Analysis

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

After last week's game against Motherwell was postponed, St Mirren were forced to make it six weeks without a game, but they returned like the team they have been all season in Paisley.

Even before the opening goal, they caused Aberdeen problems in the box with their high crosses and physical presence. But Robinson could not have hoped for a better gift on Christmas Eve than Stewart's lapse in concentration.

Credit has to go to Ayunga, who played well all afternoon, for capitalising on the error, and that changed the game and set his team on the path to victory.

That's now nine unbeaten at home.