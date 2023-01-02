Disgruntled Everton fans plan to stage a sit-in demonstration at Goodison Park in February due to their unhappiness with the running of the club.

The Toffees – who picked up a fine point at Manchester City in their last outing – face the prospect of a relegation battle having doggedly fought to survive last season.

Protests will be orchestrated by NSNOW – a name taken from the club’s motto Nil Satis Nisi Optimum – and will likely begin on 4 February for the fixture with Arsenal.

"We invite you to join us in expressing our discontent with the incompetent management of our beloved football club by the current owner and board of directors," the group wrote in an open letter to fans.

"For too long our club has fell behind our competitors on and off the pitch.

"We believe that it is time for change and that only by holding those in power accountable can we hope to see our team thrive on the pitch once more. Therefore, we will be convening immediately after the final whistle to make our voices heard and demand better leadership for the future of our club."