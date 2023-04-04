Sutton's prediction: 2-2

Whoever takes charge of Leicester now has two home games this week, against Aston Villa on Tuesday and then Bournemouth on Saturday, and how they do is going to be crucial in deciding whether they stay up.

Crystal Palace were better than the Foxes on Saturday but would Brendan Rodgers have been sacked if Palace had not scored a last-minute winner? I'm not sure, but it is very tight at the bottom and it just shows you how much clubs panic when they drop into the bottom three.

No-one is adrift - even Southampton ran West Ham close at the weekend. The Hammers would have been bottom if they had lost, but their victory meant they leapt from 19th to 14th.

A Leicester win would see them do similar - they could actually go as high as 13th - but the issue I always have with them is that I don't think they are strong enough defensively.

I covered their game on Saturday and Palace, who were the joint-lowest scorers in the Premier League, had 20 shots against them in the first half.

Leicester have to go for the win here and the home crowd will be right behind them which will definitely help, but it doesn't change the fact that the Foxes are too easy to get at.

Villa are still doing very well under Unai Emery, especially away from home, and they will have enough nous to open them up.

Jack's prediction: 0-2

