Tottenham's move for Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is part of a "more strategic" quest to find a new manager, believes The Athletic's Adam Crafton.

After Antonio Conte left in March, Spurs put his assistant Cristian Stellini in charge before he was dismissed and Ryan Mason took over.

However, Crafton feels this appointment would make sense and is consistent with their actions in recent weeks.

"Tottenham have looked shambolic from the outside since Conte went," Crafton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "But they have focused their search a bit more strategically over the past few weeks.

"They have come up with a style of play they want - possession-based, high intensity, dynamic wingers and inverted full-backs.

"Arne Slot at Feyenoord, who turned them down, plays this and so does Postecoglou. I think Spurs finally have a uniformity in their vision for what they want."

As well as bringing the club clarity on the pitch, Crafton says Postecoglou will supply another previously missing element to Tottenham.

"They will get a good communicator," he said. "It's something Spurs have badly missed - someone to get everyone pulling in the same direction.

"They also will not have European football, so he will have time on the training ground to instil his style."

Listen to the full discussion from 32'45 on BBC Sounds