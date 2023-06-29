We asked you which young player is ready to break through at Newcastle.

Here are your thoughts:

Andrew: While Gordon has proved himself at the Euro Under-21 Championships, he has yet to bring it in to Newcastle’s match days. But, my break through star is Elliot Anderson. He needs more chances in the starting line-up. In one of the wide positions in that front three, he has looked like a phenomenal talent!

Hugh: Jamal Lewis is a player who needs to finally get the game time. Even when he doesn’t play for us, he is still a certain starter for Northern Ireland. Surely that is a sign he’s good enough for the Toon?

Paul: Elliot Anderson started at Wallsend Boys Club and developed via the Toon academy. So far he has 29 first-team appearances. He’s a 20-year-old midfielder who’s already accomplished in all aspects of his role. He’s not flash like Gazza but can attack and defend equally well. With the likes of Bruno and Tonali to learn from he may end up being better than both.