Queen's Park added to Livi's pre-season plans

Livingston have lined-up a pre-season friendly at Lesser Hampden against Scottish Championship side Queen's Park next month before their Viaplay Cup campaign begins.

Davie Martindale's side will take on the Spiders on Monday, 10 July with kick-off at 19:45, five days before their opening League Cup group stage game away to Brechin City.

They have two two home friendlies lined up against Scottish League 1 sides to start their preparations, though.

First up is the visit of Queen of the South on Saturday, 1 July at 15:00 BST, followed by Alloa Athletic's trip to the Tony Macaroni Arena three days later (19:45 kick-off).