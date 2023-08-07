Opposition lowdown: Aston Villa

It may feel a million miles away still, but this is too juicy a tie not to look forward to already, isn't it?

Should Hibs get by Luzern over the next two games, English Premier League side Aston Villa will be waiting.

The Villans competitive season is yet to get underway, but Unai Emery's side start their league season on Saturday evening with a trip up to Newcastle.

This tie will be Villa's first European outing of the season, too.

The pairing means a potential return to Easter Road for Scotland midfielder John McGinn, who move to Villa from the Scottish Premiership club in 2018, while Hibs midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes and sidelined striker Harry McKirdy are both products of the Premier League outfit's youth academy.

It would be the first time Villa will have face Scottish opposition in European competition, while Hibs last played an English side in the third round of the 1975-76 Uefa Cup, winning 1-0 at Easter Road but losing 3-1 at Anfield.