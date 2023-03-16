Leeds boss Javi Gracia will not complain about injuries to his players – but admits “there is no-one like” Tyler Adams.

The US midfielder is being assessed by a specialist and is unavailable for Saturday’s game against Wolves, leaving a gaping hole in the centre of Leeds’ formation.

“We know that Tyler is a key player for us,” Gracia said. "But we have to manage with the squad we have. We have other players ready for the next game.”

Adams has been partnered in midfield by Marc Roca and Weston McKennie separately for the last two games so Gracia is hopeful he has enough options to fill in.

“Tyler is different, but then so are others with different skills,” said Gracia. “We have other players who are playing well and have been waiting for their chance. I am sure all of them are ready to compete at a high level.

“Maybe this is their moment.”

Club captain Liam Cooper is available after being called up to the Scotland squad – and Gracia is backing Patrick Bamford to show his best form in the wake of his stunning goal against Brighton last week.

“Patrick was good and he helped the team score a really good goal,” said Gracia. “I expect the best of him for the rest of this season.”