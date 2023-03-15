Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper said Brennan Johnson is unlikely to feature against Newcastle on Friday, but there is "a small chance".

The forward sustained a groin injury in Saturday's defeat by Tottenham Hotspur and has since had a scan.

Cooper said: "The scan tells you something but you have to treat the player. It’s unlikely that Brennan will be involved at the weekend but there’s a small chance.

"We want to give him every chance to see if he’s available and if he is, great, if not it’s just one of those things.

"I’m not completely ruling him out but at the same time when you walk off with a muscle injury it can take a bit longer than a week to recover.

"It would be disappointing [if Johnson can't play] but these things do happen. We’d love all of our players to be available and vying for a position to be in the team, but unfortunately on that front it hasn’t gone so well in the last couple of months.

"As I always say, you have to focus on the guys that are available to play and they are getting maximum attention from myself and the staff and full support as well."

Johnson was replaced by Chris Wood against Spurs, who also had to go off with an injury of his own, and Cooper said the New Zealand striker also will not feature against his former club.

He said: "Chris wouldn't have been able to play anyway through injury, but he wouldn't have been eligible to play with the registration with the loan."

