Simon Stone, BBC Sport in Melbourne

Manchester United are still unsure if Cristiano Ronaldo will return to pre-season training.

Confirmation that Chelsea are no longer interested in signing the 37-year-old has reduced his options away from Old Trafford.

He has been offered an astonishing £275m to go and play in Saudi Arabia and is still mulling over his future, with Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich still options, as is staying at Old Trafford.

United have been offered a £30m transfer fee. But Ronaldo is not thought to be interested in leaving Europe just yet and wants to keep playing at the highest possible level.