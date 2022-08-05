Fulham v Liverpool: Team news

Fulham are set to be without Harry Wilson and Nathaniel Chalobah, who have both picked up injuries in pre-season.

Joe Bryan missed the club's final friendly with Villarreal with a hand injury and will be assessed.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is back after missing the Community Shield through injury, while Naby Keita will be assessed after illness.

Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas have all been ruled out.

The Reds will also be without Diogo Jota, Caoimhin Kelleher and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who are recovering from injuries sustained over the summer.

