West Ham v Tottenham: Team news

West Ham will check on the fitness of defenders Ben Johnson and Aaron Cresswell, who are nursing respective hamstring and groin issues.

New record signing Lucas Paqueta is unlikely to be involved as he has yet to train with his new team-mates.

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has hinted at making changes, including a potential first start for Richarlison.

Cristian Romero and Oliver Skipp have returned to training, while Lucas Moura and Bryan Gil are ruled out.

