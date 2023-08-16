Sheffield United have completed the signing of Tom Davies on a free transfer.

The midfielder joins the Blades on a three year deal after leaving boyhood club Everton in June at the end of his contract.

Speaking to the club website, Davies said: "I'm made up to be here and can't wait to get started. It was time for me to go from the previous club to join Sheffield United and I'm really excited for it, I think it is a great project that the team have here and I'm full of enthusiasm and hunger to get going.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world so when Sheffield United came knocking I thought this was the place to be, playing against the best teams and the best players.

"I played here [at Bramall Lane] twice during Covid, and I think that helped Everton, but I'm looking forward to getting on the pitch in front of the full crowd and showing the fans what I'm about."

The 25-year-old made 179 appearances for the Toffees, scoring seven goals and making eight assists, but struggled to cement his place in the starting line-up.

On the signing, manager Paul Heckingbottom said: "Tom is someone we have admired for quite a while and he's been desperate to come and play at Bramall Lane. We've kept in constant contact but we've got our man and we are delighted that he is now a Sheffield United player because he is someone who provides valuable Premier League experience.

"He brings energy, a work ethic and a good physicality and along with that Premier League experience he will become a valuable asset to us."