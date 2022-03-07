Wolves 0-2 Crystal Palace: Pick of the stats
- Published
Wolves have lost three league games in a row against Crystal Palace for the first time in their league history.
11% of Palace's 536 goals in the Premier League have come via penalties (60) - the highest proportion of any side with 200+ goals in the competition.
Wolves have conceded six goals in their last four Premier League games, after shipping just five in the 12 before that.
Jean-Philippe Mateta has scored four goals in his eight Premier League starts for Crystal Palace, with the striker scoring in back-to-back league starts for the first time since November 2020 with Mainz in the German Bundesliga.